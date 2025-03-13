Muscat: The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) in North Sharqiyah has seized 1,104 used vehicle tyres from commercial establishments involved in their storage, repair, and resale.

The action was taken in line with the Consumer Protection Law, which prohibits the sale of used tyres due to the risks they pose to consumers.

The seized tyres were impounded, and legal measures have been initiated against the violators. The CPA stated that the ban on used tyres is aimed at ensuring public safety.

As part of the recent amendments to the Consumer Protection Law, penalties for violating tyre sale regulations have been increased.

The fine, previously set at RO500, has been doubled to RO1,000. For repeat offenders, the penalty will be doubled again, with an additional fine of RO50 per day for continued violations, up to a maximum of RO2,000.

The amended regulations, which took effect on August 19, 2024, reinforce an existing ruling (No 257/2015) that bans the sale of used tyres in Oman.

