Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 380 showrooms across 13 countries, has tied up with Taageer Finance Co. SAOG to offer an easy jewellery financing facility for customers in Oman. This collaboration will enable customers in Oman to purchase jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds with financial support from Taageer Finance Co. SAOG, making exquisite gold & diamond jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds more accessible.



Under this agreement, Omani customers can avail of tailored loan solutions to finance their jewellery purchases, with a maximum loan tenure of up to eight years. The financing process is designed to be hassle-free and flexible, allowing customers to choose repayment plans that best suit their financial needs. This initiative is aimed at making jewellery ownership easier, especially for those looking to purchase jewellery for special occasions such as weddings, festivals, and investment purposes.



Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Najeeb K, Regional Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds – Oman, stated: “At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, our goal has always been to make jewellery shopping a seamless and rewarding experience. Through our partnership with Tageer Finance, we are offering our customers in Oman a convenient and structured financing solution that allows them to own their desired jewellery without financial strain. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing innovative and customer-friendly solutions while ensuring affordability and ease of purchase.”

With this initiative, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to strengthen its position as a customer-centric brand, providing not only exquisite jewellery but also value-added services that enhance the overall shopping experience. Customers can visit their nearest Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in Oman to learn more about the financing options available and take advantage of this exclusive facility.

