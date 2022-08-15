Eng. Omar al-Mahmoud: “Be'tha” is an important contributor to strengthening the telecommunications sector and digital transformation. It focuses on national competencies and fosters a culture of innovation and creativity.

UAE – The Information & Communication Technology Sector Development Fund (ICT Fund) announced that scholarships granted by the “Be’tha” program has reached 1876 since the launch of the program back in 2010. The scholarships focused on developing national human cadres in ICT-related disciplines such as Telecommunications Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Science, Smart Cities, Cybersecurity and others.

The ICT Fund indicated that granted students joined, through “Be'tha”, some of the top universities and educational institutions in the UAE like, Khalifa University, UAE University, Dubai University, University of Sharjah, Zayed University, American University of Sharjah, Rochester Institute of Technology - Dubai, American University in Dubai, American University of Ras Al Khaimah and the British University in Dubai.

The ICT Fund announced that admission in the “Be'tha” program for Fall 2022 is open until 29 August 2022. Students can check the admission requirements for bachelor's and master’s degrees and register by visiting the ICT Fund website.

Commenting on the progress of the “Be'tha” program, Eng. Omar al-Mahmoud, Acting CEO of ICT Fund at TDRA, said: Since its launch in 2010, “Be'tha” has been an important contributor to building and strengthening the telecommunications sector and digital transformation in the UAE, by focusing on national competencies and fostering a culture of innovation and creativity in this vital sector, which is the driver of evolution in various other sectors. The program succeeded in graduating successive batches of engineers and professionals in relevant areas, thus meeting the growing demands of such sector.”

Mr. al-Mahmoud added: “The Fund has invested heavily in Be’tha to allocate hundreds of seats for bachelor's and master's degrees in the most prestigious UAE universities, and international universities in the United States, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and other leading countries in this sector. The program aspires to attract more outstanding students for the next few years. “Be’tha” is part of the ICT Fund's strategy to scale up national human cadres specializing in ICT, including Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Informational Technology, and many other disciplines.”

TDRA pointed out that it is constantly assessing the current situation of national human capital specialized in ICT and that it launches initiatives and projects contributing to the development of specialized, national cadres in the telecommunications sector to cater for the sector's demand of qualified national cadres.