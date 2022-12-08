Bespin Global MEA the only Managed Service Partner (MSP) in the Emerging Region to date

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Bespin Global MEA, a leading cloud consultancy and management company, today announced that it has been awarded the AWS MENA Partner of the Year recognition during the 2022 EMEA AWS Partner Awards, which recognizes the top AWS Partners in EMEA for their significant roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on the AWS Cloud.

The AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of born-in-the-cloud, and traditional AWS Consulting and Technology Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization and collaboration over the past year. The AWS Partner Awards also recognize AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on the AWS Cloud as they work with customers.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global partner program, focused on helping the tens of thousands of participating AWS Partners build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN Program includes independent software vendors (“ISVs”), systems integrators, and other types of partners around the world.

“AWS Partners are helping companies everywhere to grow and innovate. Together with our award-winning partners, we are seeing industries transformed and services for customers improved. We are pleased to recognize a variety of partners through the EMEA AWS Partner Awards 2022. I look forward to working together to a great 2023,” said Antonio Alonso Lopez, EMEA Director Partner Sales at AWS.

A panel of AWS experts selected the Regional winners across the regions based on strict criteria:

AWS Partner of the Year: An APN Consulting Partner who has delivered consistently well throughout the period, developed their AWS business, and grown with AWS during 2022.

Bespin Global MEA is one of the leading born in the cloud Advance partner with AWS in the MEA region and the only Managed Service Partner (MSP) in the Emerging Region to date.

Bespin Global MEA comes with deep knowledge about AWS services and advises customers to deliver results based on the best practices and innovate with AWS to digitally transform.

Mouteih Chaghlil, CEO of Middle East & Africa, Bespin Global said: “We are tremendously honored to receive this prestigious award. This solidifies our deep expertise in building customer-first experiences that are powered by the most advanced solutions and technologies on the AWS Cloud. We would like to thank our customers for their confidence and partnership, our highly certified staff for their commitment and dedication, and the outstanding AWS team for their extended support and for providing a comprehensive platform that drives significant business outcomes through innovative solutions”.

-Ends-

ABOUT Bespin Global

Enabling domain-wide digital transformation, Bespin Global helps businesses accelerate cloud adoption with industry leading solutions and consulting expertise, delivering service-level-driven outcomes. Recognized since 2016 as a “Leader” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, and a “Visionary” in the 2022 Gartner for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Bespin’s services include cloud strategy, migration, implementation, Big Data, DevOps, and FinOps.

Supporting a customer-centric, multi-cloud approach, Bespin’s team provides in-depth expertise and global experience to help navigate the maze of services, solutions, and technologies on offer from various CSPs — including AWS. Bespin’s automated, end-to-end cloud management platform, OpsNow, helps customers consolidate, visualize, manage, and optimize distributed, multi-cloud assets, reducing costs by 30 per cent or more.