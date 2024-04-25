Tech Mahindra , India's fifth-largest software company, reported fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Thursday due to weakness in the communications and media vertical as macro headwinds weighed on overall demand.

Consolidated revenue fell 6.2% year-on-year to 128.71 billion rupees ($1.55 billion) in the March quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of 129.55 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.3028 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sai Ishwarbharath B; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )



