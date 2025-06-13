Arab Finance: Copper for Commercial Investment and Real Estate Development shifted to net losses after tax valued at EGP 3.166 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The reported net losses were against profits amounting to EGP 435,018 in Q1 2024.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.006 in the first three months of 2025, compared to an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.08 during the same period in 2024.

Established in 1985, the company undertakes all activities related to real estate, such as contracting and technical and engineering supervision, as well as conducting feasibility studies and drawing engineering designs for itself and third parties.