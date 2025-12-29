Cairo: The consolidated net profits after tax of Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments reached EGP 42.24 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signaling a year-on-year (YoY) rise from EGP 39.55 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.02 in 9M-25 from EGP 0.03 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Revenues amounted to EGP 556.43 million in the January-September 2025 period, higher YoY than EGP 379.48 million.

Total assets increased to EGP 3.21 billion as of 30 September 2025, when compared with EGP 2.56 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Results for 9M-25

The EGX-listed company logged YoY higher standalone net profits after tax at EGP 11.24 million in 9M-25, versus EGP 8.74 million.

Non-consolidated revenues rose to EGP 33.45 million in 9M-25 from EGP 26.95 million in 9M-24, whereas the EPS declined to EGP 0.005 from EGP 0.007.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated total assets hit EGP 1 billion as of 30 September 2025, versus EGP 812.01 million at the end of 2024.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Aspire Capital reported an annual plunge in consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 15.80 million, compared to EGP 36.36 million.

The consolidated revenues hiked to EGP 207.16 million in Q3-25 from EGP 178.95 million in Q3-24, while the EPS decreased to EGP 0.01 from EGP 0.03.

As per the standalone results, the net profits after tax dropped to EGP 1.90 million in July-September 2025 from EGP 5.63 million in Q3-24, whereas the EPS fell to EGP 0.0008 from EGP 0.0048.

The company posted non-consolidated revenues of EGP 11.32 million in Q3-25, down YoY from EGP 15.14 million.

