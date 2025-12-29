Arab Finance: Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments posted 6.75% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company at EGP 42.274 million in the first nine months of 2025, the financial results showed.

The registered net profits were compared with EGP 39.600 million a year earlier.

Revenues increased to EGP 556.434 million at the end of September 2025 from EGP 379.487 million in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone financials, the net profits after tax grew to EGP 11.245 million from EGP 8.742 million.

Non-consolidated revenues hiked to EGP 33.454 million from EGP 26.956 million, while the earnings per share (EPS) went down to EGP 0.0051 from EGP 0.0075.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Aspire Capital logged consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company valued at EGP 23.627 million, an annual leap of 7,236% from EGP 3.220 million.