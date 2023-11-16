Dubai, UAE: Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a signed purchase agreement with Caverton Helicopters Limited for a Bell 429, which will be utilized for offshore operations in Cameroon. This is the first Bell 429 to operate in the oil and gas market in West Africa.

Caverton Helicopters is a subsidiary of the Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG), which is a fully integrated offshore support company providing aviation and marine logistics services to businesses operating in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and across West Africa.

“Having operated a variety of Bell products across our operations over the years, we are excited to continue with this brand, synonymous with excellent performance,” said Rotimi Makanjuola, Chief Operating Officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group. “Introducing the Bell 429 into our fleet is an exciting milestone for us and will enable us to provide the best support for our oil and gas clients across the continent.”

There are currently more than 450 Bell 429s operating around the world, with over 602,000 global flight hours. The Bell 429 keeps crews safe in treacherous environments and protected from wear, combining a large multi-mission cabin with impressive speed and modern technology to provide capabilities that are critical to operators around the globe.

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 85 years, we’ve been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA’s first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we’re defining the future of advanced air mobility. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

ABOUT CAVERTON

Caverton Helicopters is the largest indigenous aviation logistics support company in Nigeria, with over 19 years experience providing fixed wing and rotary wing services to the oil and gas industry. The company currently operates a mixed fleet of aircrafts across multiple locations in Nigeria and West Africa. Caverton’s capabilities also extends to the provision of third-party rotary and fixed wing Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services at its facility in Lagos. The company is also an Approved Training Organisation (ATO) and provides ground and flight training courses.