Indian shares inched up on Monday, tracking their Asian peers and supported by gains in Kotak Mahindra Bank and biscuit maker Britannia on better-than-expected quarterly results.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 added 0.2% to 22,522.30 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.3% to 74,076.76.

Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 4% after reporting a 26% increase in fourth-quarter net profit, sharply exceeding expectations, buoyed by higher core lending income and healthy loan growth.

Britannia rose 3% after its quarterly profit also beat estimates on resilient demand from urban consumers.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were riding on the gains in Wall Street on Friday after U.S. jobs data came in softer than anticipated, easing worries of a prolonged high interest rate regime. (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Savio D'Souza)



