UAE: Nord Anglia Education, one of the world’s leading international schools organisations, continues to pave the way in innovation by exploring the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the curriculum in its Middle Eastern schools.

A global leader in international education, Nord Anglia’s four schools in the UAE are using AI to support and empower students, and prepare them for an exciting ever-changing future.

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, AI is used in classes to enrich the student learning journey. From fostering critical thinking by presenting alternative perspectives to providing personalised learning experiences tailored to individual needs, AI is utilised across various subjects, including art, design, technology, and computer science.

Deputy Head, Secondary, Yasmir Abrar, remarked: "For over a year, we harnessed our expertise to explore AI's potential in enhancing student learning. We continue to merge traditional pedagogy with technological approaches to maintain outstanding outcomes for all."

Meanwhile at The British International School Abu Dhabi, AI is immersing students in the learning process. Through interactive experiences with characters from class novels and dynamic language coaching, AI facilitates engagement and comprehension among students.

Secondary Maths Teacher Will Mcloughlin said: "We were very quick to respond to developments in AI. We saw the potential of this new technology and immediately put together a professional development session for all our teachers. The focus of our AI strategy has always been about trying to stay ahead of the game, experimenting with the pedagogical applications and safeguarding students from the risks of AI. We continue to innovate with our use of all educational technologies including AI.”

The Swiss International School Dubai embraces AI to personalise learning, provide prompt feedback, and enhance English language acquisition. Academic and Innovation Coordinator Jacobus De Leeuw emphasised: "AI will become a key component in supporting student engagement, personalisation, and data-driven decision-making."

Secondary Head of Design Technology and Computer Science Abdulaziz Ahmed added: “AI has transformed our teaching and learning approaches. By deploying supportive chat bots and language tools, students are engaging in independent enquiry and overcoming language barriers, resulting in improved attainment and progress – particularly for a bilingual school where English is not the mother tongue language for many of our students. The use of AI at our school has also helped streamline feedback processes and enabled tailored learning experiences, enhancing both student engagement and teacher workload management.”

Chief Education Officer Dr. Elise Ecoff and the Nord Anglia education team are working closely with Professor Rose Luckin - a world leading authority on AI in education – to drive a research-led approach to educational excellence across Nord Anglia’s global family of 87 schools.

"At Nord Anglia Education, innovation means we're constantly seeking ways to improve what we do,” said Dr. Ecoff. “AI brings countless opportunities, as well as risks to consider too, and we are helping our students around the world to master their use and understanding of this important technology so they are ready for whatever the future holds."

As Nord Anglia Education continues to explore the possibilities of AI, it remains dedicated to providing the finest educational experiences for students worldwide. For more information, including enrolment and vacancies, visit www.nordangliaeducation.com/our-schools/middle-east/united-arab-emirates

