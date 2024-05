Activity in Sweden's services sector fell to 48.1 in April from an upwardly revised 54.1 the previous month, compilers Silf/Swedbank said on Monday.

It was the first time since November last year the index has dropped below 50 points, seen as the dividing line between expansion and contraction in the sector.

The composite index of the service and manufacturing sectors decreased to 49.0 points from 53.0 points the previous month. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Louise Rasmussen)