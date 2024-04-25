Sentiment among Swedish consumers and businesses rose in April, the National Institute of Economic Research said on Thursday.

The think tank said in a statement its overall sentiment index increased to 95.0 points from 93.1 points in March. Consumer confidence rose for the seventh straight month to 88.9 points from 87.6 points in March.

Even the building sector, which has been badly hit by higher rates and sliding demand from house-buyers, saw more positive figures. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)



