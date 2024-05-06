EXEED by Al Ghurair Motors launches its exclusive offer, enabling UAE residents to buy their next family-friendly SUV at competitive prices

United Arab Emirates: In an era where family travel demands versatility, EXEED, the premium automotive brand exclusively represented by Al Ghurair Motors, introduces the 2024 VX, setting the standard for a family-friendly SUV, combining ultimate comfort, advanced safety, and premium driving experiences. Committed to elevating family travel, EXEED by Al Ghurair, launches its exciting exclusive offer, valid until June 2024, welcoming families across the UAE to purchase their new SUV at competitive prices.

A Cabin Tailored for Families

The 2024 VX offers customisable cabin configurations with seating options that include up to six or seven seats, ensuring ample space for every family member. The plush interiors feature a 40.6-inch triplex display screen that will, transform family trips into cinematic adventures for kids. The introduction of ‘Baby Mode’ automatically locks all doors, ensuring the utmost safety for the youngest passengers. ‘Queen Mode’ enables the passenger seat to recline, offering the ultimate passenger comfort and luxury experience during every journey.

Safety as the Cornerstone

For the 2024 VX, safety transcends a mere feature; it forms the very foundation upon which every family journey is built. It boasts a comprehensive suite of 26 Active Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including the proactive Front Collision Warning (FCW) and the intuitive Speed Limit Assistance (SLA). The SLA, with its front camera sensor, recognises speed limit signs and offers the driver both a warning and the discretion to adjust speed, marrying technology with the driver's judgement for a safer driving experience.

Passive safety features further underscore the vehicle's protective instincts, with 10 strategically placed airbags ready to deploy when needed. The robust integrated cage body structure is composed of 85% high-strength steel, including a B-pillar built to withstand high-impact collisions, reflective of EXEED's stringent safety protocols that align with the Global NCAP five-star standard.

In a testament to its durability and safety, the VX has excelled in collision tests, notably achieving China's first 128kph high-speed collision test with remarkable scores. The VX is a vehicle engineered for families, offering them a fortress of safety on every journey.

Innovative Features for Comfort, Entertainment and Health

The 2024 VX also introduces an elevated auditory experience with speakers strategically positioned above the headrests. This design ensures that navigation instructions and phone calls are delivered with clarity directly to the driver, without interfering with the overall cabin audio. It is an innovative approach that not only enhances driver concentration but also envelops all passengers in a more immersive and enthralling audio experience, complemented by ambient lighting for an all-encompassing sensory journey.

The 2024 VX serves as a sanctuary on wheels, featuring seat massage, heating, and ventilation features, ensuring comfort is not just reserved for home. EXEED takes comfort and ambience to the next level with a variety of car perfume features as part of the 2024 VX’s ‘Sweet Atmosphere System’. Families can select an SUV scent according to their mood, such as the evocative ‘Rome in Light & Shadow’, vibrant and energetic ‘New York Sunset’ and mesmerising ‘Meteor Aurora’. The 2024 VX also offers a selection of exciting educational games, serving as great entertainment to engage children during long drives.

Furthering its commitment to a healthy cabin environment, the VX boasts a high-efficiency germ-inactivating element with an N95 level filtration system. Utilising the antimicrobial properties of copper, this advanced filtration system ensures that the air inside the vehicle is both clean and safe, providing families with additional protection against airborne contaminants.

Unmatched Care and Assurance

EXEED by Al Ghurair launches its exclusive offer with families across the UAE in mind. This comprehensive package innovatively combines seven years of warranty up to 200,000 kilometres, seven years of roadside assistance, four years of vehicle servicing up to 80,000 kilometres, and one year free insurance, setting a new benchmark in customer care. The exclusive offer is a clear reflection of the company’s dedication to fostering seamless and enjoyable driving experiences. It's an assurance that goes beyond the standard, empowering families to explore, discover, and create memories, knowing that their vehicle's care is in expert hands. It also makes owning the 2024 VX SUV accessible with flexible financing, leasing, and payment plans tailored to fit diverse budgets.

With prices starting at AED 154,999, the 2024 VX ensures sophistication and safety are within reach for families looking for their next SUV. In February 2024, EXEED opened its first showroom in Abu Dhabi and second in the UAE, offering families easy access to premium driving experiences. Situated on Corniche Road in Abu Dhabi, the state-of-the-art showroom boasts a refined design equipped with cutting-edge services including reception spaces, vehicle showcases, a children's play area, customer relaxation zones, and innovative interiors, ensuring families enjoy a seamless journey when seeking to purchase luxury SUVs at affordable price points.

For further information on EXEED’s 2024 VX SUV and test drives, please visit the Dubai showroom – D74, Al Ittihad Road – Al Khabaisi - Dubai, Abu Dhabi showroom – Corniche Street - Al Khalidiyah - Abu Dhabi. For any inquiries please contact the EXEED team at 600 540045 or via the website: www.exeed-uae.com

About EXEED:

EXEED is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and other European automobile concerns take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by a Chinese company together with Jaguar Land Rover.

With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partner ensures identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

For more information, please visit: www.exeed-uae.com

About Al Ghurair Motors:

Al Ghurair Motors, formerly known as AG Auto, one of the leading automotive service companies in the region, housed under the Automotive division at Al Ghurair, offers a wide range of high-quality vehicles to customers. Al Ghurair Motors seeks to provide top-notch, reliable and customised services to deliver amazing car-buying experiences and meet a wide variety of consumer preferences. Al Ghurair Motors is renowned for creating best-in-class automotive solutions by leveraging its vast experience, knowledge, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Al Ghurair Motors offers a wide selection of vehicles, ranging from luxury sedans to elegant SUVs and effective compact cars in collaboration with renowned global automakers. By providing access to premium brands and models known for their performance, safety features, and cutting-edge technology, the business strives to meet the needs of its diverse consumer base.

In keeping with Al Ghurair Motors’ stringent commitment to integrity and quality, each vehicle offered is put through rigorous examinations and quality tests, giving customers the confidence that the vehicles they buy will meet the highest industry standards for performance, safety, and longevity.

Al Ghurair Motors places a high value on achieving excellence in all areas of its business, ensuring that their customers receive great service by being at the forefront of industry developments and consistently improving their processes. Thanks to its continuous commitment to excellence, Al Ghurair Motors has developed a reputation as a reliable dealer of high-quality vehicles and an ideal destination for car enthusiasts.

