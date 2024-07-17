With the international multi-sport event scheduled from 26 July to 11 August in Paris, beIN will broadcast more than 2,265 hours of live coverage in Arabic and English, with pre-event coverage starting 19 July

Three-time Olympic medalist Oussama Mellouli, four-time Olympian Inès Boubakri, and Olympic gold medalist Ahmad Abughaush lead impressive lineup of over 65 pundits

DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its comprehensive coverage plans for the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024. Scheduled to run from 26 July until 11 August in the French capital, one of the world’s most popular sporting events will be broadcast across 17 channels, ensuring beIN airs more live Olympics than any other television network on the planet.

Continuing its legacy of excellence in sports broadcasting, beIN SPORTS will deliver unparalleled access to the event that brings together some 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, offering extensive live coverage of almost 100 per cent of Olympic events. With numerous athletes from the MENA region having qualified for the quadrennial event, the broadcaster will place a special focus on Arab participants competing in the Games.

beIN’s pre-event studio coverage will kick off on 19 July with a nightly preview show, Welcome to Paris, which will air at 22:30 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 1. Live coverage of the preliminary stages of the football matches featuring qualified Arabic nations, Morocco, Egypt and Iraq, as well as the rugby sevens events will air starting 24 July, leading up to the Olympics Opening Ceremony on 26 July which will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS at 20:30 MECCA.

Starting 27 July, all events will be broadcast live across 17 dedicated beIN SPORTS channels with Arabic and English commentary. The main Arabic studio coverage on beIN SPORTS will broadcast live for 14 hours daily from 10:00 to 00:00 MECCA, followed by a Daily Highlights program in English and Arabic, repeated until the next day's live events begin at 10:00 MECCA. beIN will also broadcast all premium events on their dedicated 4K Olympic channel, the only 4K sports channel in the region.

beIN’s award-winning world-class coverage will be delivered by the best line-up of talent, made up of more than 65 regional and international pundits, including 10 on-the-ground reporters in Paris, and a team of 42 expert Arabic commentators. Viewers can expect real-time updates and in-depth analysis of the international multi-sport event, in both Arabic and English.

Expert studio analysis will be delivered by an impressive roster of over 10 world-class analysts including acclaimed swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist, Oussama Mellouli, who won gold at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Summer Olympics, four-time Olympian Inès Boubakri, a Rio 2016 bronze medalist in foil fencing, and Olympic gold medalist, Ahmad Abughaush, who snagged the first-ever Olympic medal for Jordan at the Rio 2016 Olympics in taekwondo. Anchoring beIN SPORTS’ Arabic coverage will be an esteemed panel of presenters, featuring Asya Abdullah, Jamal Alhasni, Areej Sleem, Mohammad Kidan, Jehad Yousef, Hala Mashharawi, and Shaima Alhammadi.

“We are thrilled to provide extensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 to the MENA region,” said Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels – MENA, said: “beIN SPORTS continues to be the premier platform for showcasing the world’s biggest sporting events to our audience. With state-of-the-art world-class studios complete with Virtual and Augmented Reality technologies, and a talented team of analysts, presenters, reporters and commentators, we are fully prepared to deliver an exceptional viewing experience for this landmark event in the international sporting landscape and ensuring viewers across the region don’t miss a moment of the action.”

To complement the live broadcasts, beIN SPORTS has produced several original docuseries, such as Do You Know “Olympics”, which premiers on 21 July on beIN SPORTS 1 and explores topics from Arab participants and the story of women in the Games to the history of the Olympics. Other beIN originals include Qatari Athletes, Road to Paris 2024, highlighting the inspiring stories of Qatari Athletes, Olympic History and Records, featuring exclusive interviews with Arab athletes, and Iraq U23 Road to Paris 2024, Egypt U23 Road to Paris 2024 highlighting each country’s national football team’s Olympic path. Post-games, a special documentary, Best of Paris 2024, will air on 18 August.

beIN SPORTS’ digital coverage will be equally comprehensive, featuring a 10-day countdown on social media leading up to the opening ceremony. Highlights include special coverage of all participating Arab countries and athletes, a Google One-box with highlights and medal counts, dedicated playlists on YouTube and Facebook, daily interactive polls, and a dedicated page on the beIN SPORTS website in both Arabic and English.

In a commitment to accessibility, beIN SPORTS will produce 400 hours of free-to-air coverage across its platforms, including live and first-run Olympic events. beIN SPORTS XTRA 1 and beIN SPORTS XTRA 2 will offer complimentary access to Olympic content, while a daily Olympics studio show will also be available on the free-to-air sports channel, beIN SPORTS. Additionally, beIN SPORTS NEWS will provide comprehensive coverage of Olympic news and updates, also free-to-air, and all linear coverage will be accessible on the beIN CONNECT OTT platform for on-the-go viewing.

