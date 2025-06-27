Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the resumption of its scheduled flights to and from the cities of Amman in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Baghdad and Najaf in the Republic of Iraq, starting from Saturday 28 June 2025. The airline added that the rest of its flights to destinations across its network are operating according to schedule.

Gulf Air extends its sincere gratitude to its valued customers for their patience and understanding, as the exceptional recent regional developments affected some of its flights. The airline reaffirmed that the safety and well-being of passengers and crew is a top priority for Gulf Air.

Passengers can stay updated on flight schedules by downloading the Gulf Air mobile application or visiting Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com.

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax.