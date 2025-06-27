Reflects world-class team and professionalism behind the $63.2 billion City of Earth

Reinforces role of Public Investment Fund giga projects in driving Vision 2030

Diriyah: Diriyah Company has been recognized as one of the 100 most influential companies in the world by global publishing giant Time Magazine. The annual Time100 awards recognizes companies worldwide who have a transformational impact on a wide range of industrial and business endeavors.

Diriyah Company is the 2nd Saudi company to be recognized by the US-based publisher – after Aramco in 2024 - and recognizes the groundbreaking work the developer is undertaking in building its visionary $63.2 billion City of Earth on the outskirts of Riyadh.

The recognition places Diriyah Company among a select group of global organizations that are transforming their industries and driving impact across innovation, sustainability, culture, and economic development.

Commenting on the accolade, Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “Being recognized as one of the Time100 Most Influential Companies is a powerful affirmation of Diriyah’s mission to lead with purpose: by honoring our heritage, uplifting our community, and embracing world-class sustainability and hospitality standards.

“From carbon-free construction, energy efficiency and water conservation, to cultural preservation and human-centric development, every aspect of Diriyah’s development reflects a commitment to minimizing our environmental footprint while maximizing quality of life for nearly 100,000 future residents

Diriyah is a living cultural legacy, one that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s storied past while setting new global benchmarks for urban development. With iconic assets like the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the historic Wadi Hanifah, and unprecedented luxury experiences, we are proud to share our vision for The City of Earth with the world.”

The most influential companies list, launched in 2021, is curated by Time’s global editors and reporters, following nominations across sectors and regions.

Each selected company is evaluated on criteria including relevance, leadership, innovation, ambition, and impact. The list includes global brands, high-growth startups, and industry leaders shaping the future of business, society, and culture.

Previous companies included in the Time100 Most Influential Companies have included global giants like Apple, Microsoft, LVMH, JP Morgan, Schneider Electric, IBM and Bristol Myers Squib among many others.

About Diriyah

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in January 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, Diriyah Company’s mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.