Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East, part of leading international façade specialist Permasteelisa Group, has been appointed by London Gate to design, engineer, manufacture and install 60,000 sqm of bespoke unitised façade on the Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower, Dubai.

The contract award came following a direct request from London Gate for Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East to be the preferred façade contractor of choice.

The design of Aeternitas Tower, inspired by the intricate sophistication of the iconic Aeternitas Mega watch by Franck Muller, will be the tallest branded residential tower in the world at 450m – and the clock will be the highest! The tower is located centrally, with views to rival all apartments in Dubai Marina, overlooking Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Ain Dubai.

The residential tower will comprise 649 units, with a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments, in addition to villa and mansion duplexes. With housekeeping, a concierge service, and a 24-hour valet and porter, residents will have access to hotel-like services and facilities, but with the privacy and comfort of home.

Shared amenities range from health facilities, including a gym, padel court, spa, yoga studio and swimming pool, to cultural spaces such as a cinema, music room and library.

Design work has already commenced, with completion expected in July 2027.

Alessio De Mitri, Executive General Manager for the region, comments: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the specialist façade contractor on this prestigious scheme.

“Permasteelisa Group began working in the Middle East in 2006 and since then we have completed over 50 projects, including many iconic buildings in UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower will be a fantastic addition to our already impressive portfolio.”

Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East has bases in Dubai, Riyadh and Doha, from which industry-leading façade design and engineering is offered, as well as FaçadeCare expertise to protect, maintain and enhance core assets through managed, tailored programmes of inspection and maintenance.

About Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East (www.permasteelisagroup.com)

The regional arm of the globally renowned Permasteelisa Group, specialising in the design, engineering, manufacture and installation of complex and high-performance façade systems across the Middle East. With deep regional expertise and access to a global network of innovation and technical excellence, the company delivers landmark projects that define the modern urban skyline. Working in partnership with leading architects, developers, and contractors, Permasteelisa Gartner Middle East brings world-class façade, cladding, and curtain wall solutions to life — combining aesthetic vision with structural precision and sustainability.

Backed by the legacy of the Permasteelisa Group and the technical leadership of Gartner, the company is trusted for delivering quality, safety and innovation in every project across the GCC and beyond.