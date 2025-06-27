Cairo, Egypt — Kenzz, the Egyptian mass-market e-commerce platform, has proudly celebrated the exceptional performance of its seller community through the inaugural Kenzz Vendors Awards ceremony yesterday. This milestone initiative underscores Kenzz’s commitment to championing local e-commerce and delivering inclusive economic impact for businesses of all sizes, country-wide.



The ceremony embodies Kenzz’s core mission to bring e-commerce closer to everyday Egyptians by equipping sellers with the tools and visibility they need to grow and transform. Kenzz honored the top 10 top-performing vendors with gold coin prizes based on their commercial success during the “ملوك اللعبة” (Kings of the Game) competition, who represented the diverse categories found on the Kenzz app.



Ahmed Atef, Co-Founder and CEO of Kenzz, said: "The vendors we honor today are more than sellers on Kenzz, they are our partners and the driving force behind Egypt’s e-commerce movement. With millions of users and more than 44% GMV growth in Q1 2025 in comparison to Q4 2024, Kenzz is proving that local e-commerce in Egypt can grow from the ground up through meeting real market demand with practical, measurable outcomes that push benchmarks to new heights."



Mohamed Lokma, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Kenzz, added: "Kenzz is built on partnerships, with commercial excellence recognized and rewarded. During the ‘ملوك اللعبة’ competition period, participating sellers collectively achieved a 47% increase in the sum net total revenue. These results shed light on the strength, resilience, and commercial excellence of our seller community and reflect how Kenzz is helping local businesses turn potential into real, scalable success that reaches customers everywhere in Egypt."



One of the top selling winners expressed sincere appreciation for Kenzz’s recognition initiative, describing it as a meaningful gesture of support for sellers. While active on several e-commerce platforms, he emphasized that Kenzz stands out as a true partner, citing its consistent appreciation and acknowledgment of its seller community.



As part of this seller-focused approach, Kenzz introduced Bosla, its proprietary seller center in 2024, which played a significant role in the competition’s outcomes. Designed to help vendors optimize performance and expand their product ranges by leveraging the pricing tools and inventory recommendations through data-led insights, Bosla has achieved a 100% adoption rate.



Since launching its mobile app, Kenzz has surpassed 4 million downloads. This milestone reinforces Kenzz’s position as a mass-market platform built to unlock gigantic economic opportunities, by putting inclusive technology, performance tools, local business growth and availability to the mass market at the heart of its model.