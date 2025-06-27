A strategic collaboration between Sakan Developments and AEMP to produce documentary and promotional content reflects the excellence of its latest project in Shorouk



Sakan Developments selects AEMP to highlight "PARK U" in Shorouk City through distinctive visual content with investments EGP 4.8 billion



Sakan Developments announced a strategic partnership with AEMP - AE MEDIA PRODUCTION in its latest project "PARK U" in Shorouk City, which the company is implementing with total investments EGP 4.8 billion, as AEMP will undertake the promotional, advertising, and documentary works for the project.



For his part, Dr. Abdel Rahman Essam, AEMP CEO, assured that this new collaboration is part of a series of partnerships that bring together AEMP with a number of major real estate development companies in the Egyptian market, as the company managed in record time, to gain many real estate companies' confidence that are committed to quality in all the details of their projects.

He added that due to this cooperation, his company will provide high-quality visual content that highlights the project's key features, including location, design, and infrastructure, in order to document the project's development journey in a professional way that fits the scale and ambition of Sakan Developments Company, showing that "Park U" project is regarded as one of the various projects that will be implemented in Shorouk City, targeting a specific segment of clients.



He stated "We are pleased to collaborate with Sakan Developments in this ambitious project, as we always aim to transform the real estate project from being just papers and designs into a story to tell to clients and the community, which is done by researching and assembling the details in a way that worth the scale of the development and the dreams of the real estate developer we are collaborating with, thus the project becomes an integrated visual experience that conveys the developer's vision".



Dr. Abdel Rahman Essam, revealed that AE MEDIA PRODUCTION's changed its visual identity to AEMP, as part of the company's development and expansion strategy for the next period.



For his part, Eng. Walid Khattab, Sakan Developments Chairman, emphasized that the collaboration with AEMP is one of the company's fundamental pillars to convey its vision and designs for the project into a live work that clients can view and share with Sakan Developments, and implementing documentary and promotional works for the project requires a company that truly understands the importance of this step and its role in communicating the project's core message to the targeted client.



He emphasized his confidence that this collaboration will be an important step toward strengthening the project's standing in the clients minds, and achieving more engagement with them, especially within the project's competitive advantages, which must be highlighted to clients, as the project is located in a prime location in Shorouk City, on an area of 15,000 square meters, it is a commercial and administrative project includes four separate buildings connected by "Sky Bridge".



He noted that the project will create a global shift in Shorouk City through the brands that will be present in the project, with the possibility of including a hotel component within the project, thus it was necessary to contract with a brand and a prominent name as AEMP

to highlight all the project's exceptional advantages and transform them into visual works within the highest quality standards.