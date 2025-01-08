DOHA – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports, entertainment, and media group, has announced a major media rights renewal to continue exclusively broadcasting the Australian Open in 24 countries across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) through to 2029. The extension ensures beIN SPORTS, the broadcaster’s flagship sports network, remains the region’s undisputed home of tennis.

Building on a long-standing partnership that started with a seven-year deal in 2018, the new multi-year agreement with Tennis Australia starts with the 2025 tournament, which will run from 12-26 January, and will continue for a further four editions.

Tennis fans in the region will continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the season-opening Grand Slam on beIN SPORTS, including lead-in events and qualifying managed by Tennis Australia. Under the renewed deal, beIN SPORTS will expand access to all 15 match courts and provide 4K broadcasts from the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Australian Open to 2029. beIN’s coverage of the Southern Hemisphere’s only Grand Slam dates back to 2005 and this milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing our viewers the best of international tennis. We look forward to delivering five more years of high-stakes competition, incredible performances, and unforgettable moments from the sport’s top-ranked players, ensuring our subscribers enjoy the very best of this iconic tournament.”

Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with beIN, a long-term valued broadcast partner of the Australian Open. This extension means the Australian Open will continue to find new audiences globally and that beIN subscribers can enjoy watching tennis in its most exciting form.”

beIN SPORTS has long been a home for tennis fans in the region, providing unparalleled coverage of the Australian Open alongside the other three Grand Slam tournaments at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open at Flushing Meadows, as well as ATP events.

Organised annually by Tennis Australia at Melbourne Park in Victoria, the Australian Open is the most-attended Grand Slam event including qualifying, with more than 1.1 million spectators at the 2024 edition.

