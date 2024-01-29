Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has announced its participation in Capacity Middle East 2024 as a platinum sponsor. The event, which is the largest annual carrier event in the region, will take place from 6 to 8 February at the Grand Hyatt Dubai.

Batelco’s primary objective in participating at Capacity Middle East is to foster deeper relationships with industry partners and customers as well as fuel innovation through knowledge and collaboration, in order to strengthen its competences and grow its brand regionally and internationally.

During the event, Batelco will be showcasing its Global product portfolio including various connectivity solutions, Global Zone, Manama-IX, CloudConnect, IP Transit, as well as the recent investments in digital infrastructure such as SMW6, Al Khaleej Cable and a new Data Center at Beyon Digital Oasis that provides complete end-to-end solutions for all international digital infrastructure.

Capacity Middle East is one of the largest networking events that unites all Tier 1 carriers and service providers in the region and globally, offering a platform to showcase capabilities, learn about the latest trends, and services, and attract mutual business opportunities. In addition, senior level representatives of major industry players will be present and will lead conferences and discussion panels.

Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer at Batelco, said: “Batelco is committed to expanding and diversifying its global portfolio, with a keen focus on seeking investment opportunities and establishing strategic partnerships, to meet the ever-increasing global demands for robust network infrastructure, seamless data movement and innovative digital solutions.”

“Participating in prominent industry events like Capacity Middle East provides Batelco with great exposure and visibility. Such events serve as a platform to effectively showcase our range of global business solutions and enable us to forge connections with potential partners. Furthermore, these opportunities can play a pivotal role in helping us to realize our strategic agenda and vision of becoming an innovative data hub and maintain our position as a leading service provider within the region.”

Batelco will carry out a number of strategic signings with major industry players during the event to further its business aspirations and objectives.

