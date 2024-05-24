Dubai, UAE: Recognizing the importance of continuing to support its workforce and furthering its employee value proposition, leading international law firm, Baker McKenzie, proudly announces enhancements to its new parent leave policy. The enhanced policy is applicable to all employees and reflects the Firm's commitment to supporting its employees during the exciting journey of growing their families while fostering a family-friendly work environment based on equality.

The new policy offers extended leave to mothers who have completed at least one year continuous service with the Firm, providing them up to 52 weeks' leave, 26 weeks' of which is at full pay. Similarly, fathers are also eligible for an enhanced paternity leave of up to six weeks at full pay. There are also additional parental leave related benefits.

Borys Dackiw, Managing Partner of Baker McKenzie in the UAE, expressed his thoughts on this initiative, stating: "Our extended parent leave policy reflects our commitment to creating a workplace that prioritizes the well-being of our employees and champions gender diversity. By increasing maternity and paternity leave we aim to provide essential support to our employees during this significant life event."

Keri Watkins, Co-Chair of the Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Committee of Baker McKenzie in the UAE, highlighted the significance of these changes, stating: "This progressive approach to parent leave aligns with our broader commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace. By providing comprehensive support to new parents, we aim to create an environment that enables everyone to thrive both professionally and personally."

These adjustments to the new parent leave policy reflect Baker McKenzie's dedication to prioritizing the well-being of its employees and reflects a strong endorsement of the firms commitment to its ID&E values.