Riyadh, KSA: Bahri Logistics, a business unit of Bahri, the national shipping company of Saudi Arabia and a global leader in shipping and logistics, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GDC Middle East, a Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) company specializing in aerospace engineering, system solutions, and operation and support.

Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics, and Eng. Muneer Bakhsh, CEO of GDC Middle East signed the MoU on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024 held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, from 4 to 8 February.

The MoU aims to establish a mutually beneficial strategic partnership between the entities and establish a framework for collaboration in the field of freight forwarding services by leveraging the two company’s expertise, capabilities, and resources.

On this occasion, Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics said: "We are proud to partner with GDC Middle East, which signifies a crucial step towards enhancing our capabilities and providing top-notch freight forwarding services. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of GDC Middle East to offer efficient logistics solutions to our esteemed clients worldwide."

Eng. Muneer Bakhsh, CEO of GDC Middle East stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with Bahri Logistics, driven by its leading position and expertise within the industry. This MoU falls in line with our commitment to contribute to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. We are confident that this collaboration will pave the way for a successful strategic partnership with Bahri Logistics that will serve the visions of both companies.”