Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has reached new milestones in the construction of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in the heart of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, in the midst of Dubai’s business, leisure and retail hubs.

Phase 1 has recorded a total construction completion of 98%, while phases 2, 3 and 4 are now at 90%, 65% and 21%, respectively. Expected completion dates range between Q3 2022 and Q4 2024.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination that is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Commenting on the swift construction, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “It is rewarding to see our efforts in ensuring construction speed and quality pay off. By carefully choosing our contractors and suppliers, and by procuring construction materials ourselves directly from manufacturers, we were able to increase our pace of construction substantially, all while elevating our quality standards to even greater heights. Having just completed several buildings in the first phase, and having launched Rêve, the fourth phase of Riviera, our master planned waterfront community is rapidly becoming a reality – one that will enhance and shape lives for generations to come.”

Azizi Developments recently launched Rêve, its 24-building, ultra-luxury phase in its Riviera project, and delivered 7 buildings in the first phase of Riviera, as well as the 634-unit Creek Views I project in Dubai Healthcare City built at a value of nearly AED 300m. The developer is now gearing up for the remainder of its 2022 deliveries, which in total amount to 8,895 units across 42 projects.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk along its 2.7km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.