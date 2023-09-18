Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with prominent American brand Kohler Co. for the supply of premium sanitaryware, including water closets, wash basins, bath mixers and other accessories for the fourth phase of Azizi’s mega-project Riviera, located in the heart of MBR City.

Since its establishment in 1873, Kohler Co. has evolved into a globally recognized pioneer, renowned for its significant contributions to the plumbing sector and its extensive line of products related to kitchen and bathroom fixtures. Additionally, the company has broadened its operations to establish itself as a global leader in power-generation systems and affiliated industries.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Kohler Co., a global manufacturing pioneer producing some of the world’s finest plumbing, cabinetry, tiling, and other products. We see Kohler as the perfect match for our ultra-luxurious fourth phase of Riviera. Through collaborations with esteemed brands like Kohler, we are elevating our quality standards, with such stellar partnerships enabling us to further solidify our position as a leading, prominent, high-end player in the real estate sector.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 10,000 units under construction that are to be delivered by 2025, and an additional 31,000+ units in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2025 and 2028. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

