Fuenlabrada: Since last October 2023, Aviation Group has been developing a pilot aeronautical mechanics training program in Cameroon for AOD Aviation Academy, based at the capital's international airport, Yaoundé-Nsimalen.

AOD Aviation Academy is part of the AOD (Aviation On Demand) regional office in Cameroon. Founded in 2019, AOD is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It has regional offices in Africa and the United States and strategic agreements in Europe and Asia. In 2021, the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) and AOD signed an agreement for the establishment of operational aircraft maintenance and parking facilities at the Bafoussam-Bamoumgoum and Foumban-Koutaba airports and an Aviation Academy in Yaoundé and Douala .

Aviation Group is providing theoretical-practical aircraft maintenance training for AOD Aviation Academy, from Spain, in English and streaming. According to Francisco Castaño, Manager of Aviation Group, “it is very exciting what we are doing to raise the level of aeronautical technical training in Cameroon. The objective of this program is for students to obtain, in the shortest possible time, the Aeronautical Maintenance License from EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency).”

About Aviation Group

At its headquarters, located at the Campus of the Rey Juan Carlos University of Fuenlabrada (Madrid, Spain), Aviation Group provides professional training in aeronautical mechanics, cabin crew training, through its sister company Aerodynamics Academy, and practical aeronautics classes to the students of the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering in Aeronavigation. It also offers the public flight experiences in its A320, Boeing 737 and F18 Superhornet simulators. Its subsidiary Cithe, also specialized in training for aircraft maintenance, recently opened modern facilities in Madrid city. In collaboration with Cesur, it has another training center for aeronautical technicians located at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville (Spain).

For more information:

