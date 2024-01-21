Riffa, Bahrain — The American University of Bahrain proudly announces a groundbreaking shift in postgraduate education, introducing a dual modality approach for all its programs to cater to the needs of working professionals. This strategic initiative aims to provide flexibility and accessibility without compromising academic rigor.

Starting from the 2023/2024 spring semester, postgraduate students at the American University of Bahrain will experience a dynamic blend of in-person and online learning, tailored to accommodate their busy work schedules. Saturday classes will be conducted in person, fostering a collaborative environment, and allowing for face-to-face interaction with faculty members. On the other hand, Tuesday classes will be offered exclusively online, providing students with the convenience of remote learning for increased flexibility.

In addition to that, the American University of Bahrain has announced the launch of its Master of Arts in Multimedia Management program, designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic world of multimedia. The two-year program, designed with working adults in mind, will officially commence during AUBH’s 2023/2024 spring semester.

The program with its unique concentrations can help students elevate their careers in advertising, media, marketing, public relations, web design, and video game design. Combining flexibility, executive and leadership-focused curriculum taught by world-class faculty, the program is also broad enough to be applied to themes such as creative industries, strategic management, and multimedia practices and leadership.

Dr. Hanan Naser, AUBH Interim Associate Provost, expressed excitement about the implementation of the hybrid approach as well as the new program's launch, and said, "The implementation of the dual modality educational approach offers a flexible and versatile learning experience to all our postgraduate students. The launch of our new program - Master of Arts in Multimedia Management program - is crafted to meet the demands of the ever-evolving multimedia landscape. At AUBH, our commitment to innovation is reflected not only in the program's curriculum but also in the dual modality approach, ensuring accessibility for a diverse range of students. This learning approach will provide unprecedented flexibility to tailor the educational journey to students’ individual needs and preferences."

The American University of Bahrain offers three postgraduate programs, namely, Master of Art in Business Administration, Master of Science in Engineering Management, and Master of Arts in Multimedia Management.

Prospective students interested in postgraduate programs at the American University of Bahrain can find detailed information by visiting University's website aubh.edu.bh or by contacting the Admissions Office at admissions@aubh.edu.bh