Doha, Qatar – Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026. The Company achieved a net profit of QAR 439 million compared to QAR 433 million for the same period of 2025.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2026:

Net Profit: QAR 439 million.

QAR 439 million. Incurred Total Expenses of: QAR 766 million.

Commenting on the results, Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, said: “Despite the geopolitical challenges faced by Nakilat during the first quarter of 2026, the company was able to maintain its operational performance and take immediate and effective measures to rationalize expenses and reduce negative impact across its various business sectors, especially in dry dock facilities, agency services, and towing services, which witnessed a noticeable decline in their operating rates. The Company also continued to work around the clock to ensure high levels of reliability for its fleet, establish a culture of safety, and focus on providing services to customers at all times and under all conditions.”

Nakilat also participated in the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026) held in February in Doha, engaging with global industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss developments shaping the future of LNG shipping and energy transportation, CEO Eng. Abdullah Al Sulaiti participated in a spotlight session addressing the evolving LNG shipping industry landscape, highlighting Nakilat’s disciplined approach to regulatory compliance, operational excellence, and long-term value creation. Nakilat also took part in several technical discussion sessions, showcasing its technical achievements in support of environmental sustainability and helping enrich dialogue by sharing lessons learned from completed projects.

In line with Nakilat’s commitment to best practices in investor relations, the Company will hold an investor relations conference call to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 1:30 PM (Doha Time). The conference presentation will be published on the Company’s website prior to the call.

For further information on Nakilat’s conference call dial-in details, please visit the Company’s website: www.nakilat.com.

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which is originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and two large LPG carriers.

Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City through its subsidiary: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and strategic joint venture, Qatar Fabrication Company, Nakilat delivers a comprehensive suite of marine support services within Qatar’s territorial waters.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name : Shammi Mohan

Title : Head of Public Relations

Email : smohan@nakilat.com

Website : www.nakilat.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Name : Fotios Zeritis

Title : Head of Investor Relations and ESG Reporting

Email : fzeritis@nakilat.com

Website : www.nakilat.com