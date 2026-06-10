The redesigned concept combines inspiration, technology and customer-centric experiences to create a more intuitive and connected shopping journey

New features include immersive Microworlds, interactive product discovery tools, AI-powered assistance, curated inspiration zones and flexible multipurpose spaces

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IKEA, operated by Al-Futtaim, is introducing a refreshed retail experience with its transformed New Market Hall at IKEA Dubai Festival City. Developed by Al-Futtaim as the first concept of its kind across the global IKEA network, the New Market Hall has been designed to create a more personalised and inspiring customer journey.

The New Market Hall reflects IKEA’s continued focus on evolving the customer experience in line with changing shopping behaviours and expectations. Expanded by 1,000sqm, the redesigned space now spans 6,100sqm and has been thoughtfully designed to help customers navigate the store more easily, discover relevant products and find inspiration for every room of the home.

Among other new additions are “Microworlds,” immersive spaces designed to bring home furnishing ideas to life through curated displays, textures, colours and interactive experiences. Complementing these are the Vitality Gates, walk-through structures positioned at the entrance of each department that create a distinct sense of arrival and immersion. Designed to reflect the character, style and possibilities of each category, they help customers connect more deeply with the space while making navigation through the New Market Hall more intuitive.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE, Qatar, Oman and Egypt, said: “The way people shop for their homes has changed significantly in recent years. Customers are exploring ideas across multiple channels before they visit a store, and they expect that experience to continue seamlessly once they are here. The New Market Hall has been designed around that reality. We have created a more intuitive and engaging journey that helps customers discover products, explore solutions and make confident choices for their homes. It reflects our commitment to continually improving the customer experience and delivering a seamless omnichannel journey.”

Further enhancing the New Market Hall experience are interactive digital solutions designed to bridge physical and digital shopping journeys. “Ask IKEA”, an AI-powered tool available in-store, provides customers with instant product recommendations, comparisons and guidance. These digital solutions are designed to help customers move more seamlessly between inspiration, exploration and decision-making throughout the store.

The launch of the New Market Hall reflects IKEA UAE’s broader ambition to continuously enhance customer experiences through innovation, accessibility and solutions that make everyday life at home better and more relevant for customers across the region.

About IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 35 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit www.IKEA.ae, www.facebook.com/IKEAUAE or @IKEAUAE on Twitter.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

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