Al Aliaa Developments announced the official launch of its operations in Egyptian real estate market, unveiling an investment plan worth EGP 100bn over its first two years in the country. The expansion strategy is centered on smart developments and international partnerships.

The announcement was made during a major launch ceremony and press conference held under the patronage of Council of Arab Economic Unity, affiliated to League of Arab States, in cooperation with Arab Union for Media.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of senior officials, public figures, diplomats, business leaders, and investors from Egypt and across the Arab world. The ceremony was hosted by prominent media personality Tony Khalife.

The event also marked the official announcement of the company’s first investment in Egypt: AI Tower, located in Central Business District (CBD) of the New Capital. The project represents a significant leap forward in the concept of smart towers, as it is designed to be the first tower in Africa and the Middle East operated by a fully integrated artificial intelligence system.

The AI-driven platform is expected to enhance operational efficiency and optimize the management of resources, energy consumption, and services in line with the latest international standards.



Eng. Ezzeldin Kamal, Chairman of Al Aliaa Developments, stated that the company’s entry into the Egyptian market is a carefully considered strategic move based on a long-term vision and strong confidence in the Egyptian economy and its ability to attract high-quality investments.

He explained that Al Aliaa Developments is built on more than five decades of accumulated experience across multiple sectors through an alliance of distinguished Arab investors and industry experts who have successfully developed and delivered major projects in several Arab and regional markets.

Kamal added that the company has a clear expansion strategy for the Egyptian market, with additional phases and projects to be announced progressively in the coming period.

The company’s chairman also revealed that Al Aliaa Developments is preparing to announce a new project in East Cairo soon as part of a broader pipeline of targeted investments.

He disclosed that the scale of the announced investments reflects strong confidence in the Egyptian economy and its capacity to accommodate large-scale development projects that generate sustainable returns for investors while creating new employment opportunities.

For his part, Dr. Adel Hegab, Co-Founder and Board Member, stated that Al Aliaa Developments represents a practical model of Arab economic integration, bringing together expertise and investments from several Arab countries under one umbrella with the aim of developing projects capable of competing at both regional and international levels.

He added that the company is not aiming to develop conventional real estate projects, but rather seeks to deliver genuine added value to the market through the adoption of advanced technology, sustainability, and innovation, in line with global trends and evolving expectations of new generations of investors and end users.

Hegab noted that the company has forged a series of strategic partnerships with both local and international entities, including a landmark cooperation agreement with Honeywell, a global leader in smart building technologies and digital transformation solutions. Through this partnership, Al Aliaa aims to deploy advanced intelligent systems across AI Tower, positioning the project as a next-generation smart building benchmark in the region.

The company also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Wadi El Nile Healthcare to oversee the management and operation of the project's healthcare facilities. In parallel, ACE Moharram.Bakhoum was appointed as the lead engineering consultant, while Mohamed Hafez joined the development team as project consultant.

These partnerships are intended to ensure that every stage of the project is delivered in line with the highest international engineering, technical, and operation standards.

Fayez Kamal, CEO of Al Aliaa Developments, stated that the projects unveiled during the launch event represent only the first phase of the company’s broader growth strategy.

He said that the company is exploring a diversified pipeline of investment opportunities across several sectors while forging strategic alliances with leading local and international partners to support sustainable growth and maximize long-term value creation.

Kamal added that Al Aliaa Developments is guided by a long-term investment strategy focused on supporting economic growth while bringing cutting-edge expertise and innovative technologies to the Egyptian market.

He further noted that this approach aligns with Egypt’s ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation and advance sustainable development.

Al Aliaa Developments’ CEO disclosed that the company views Egypt as far more than a new investment destination, describing it as a strategic gateway to regional markets and a key platform for future expansion.

He concluded that the New Capital has emerged as a benchmark for modern urban development, offering world-class infrastructure and a highly attractive investment environment that is well-suited for the delivery of next-generation smart developments.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Amer, Chief Commercial Officer of Al Aliaa Developments, said that fostering long-term trust with customers and investors remains a fundamental pillar of the company’s business philosophy.

Amer highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to transparency, strong governance practices, and superior execution standards, all aimed at generating lasting value and safeguarding the interests of its stakeholders.

He further explained that Egypt is witnessing a transformative era of urban expansion and investment activity, creating fertile ground for innovative smart developments designed to address the evolving needs of future generations.

Amer concluded that Al Aliaa is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift through a portfolio of projects that combine advanced technology, sustainability, and forward-looking design.