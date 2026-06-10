369° Hôtels-Maisons, the French hospitality group behind a collection of distinctive luxury hotels across France and the Caribbean, announces the arrival of GAIA at La Tartane Saint-Tropez, marking the latest international expansion of the globally celebrated Greek-Mediterranean concept born in the UAE.

Nestled between the heart of Saint-Tropez and the shores of Les Salins, La Tartane Saint Tropez is one of the French Riviera’s most charming boutique retreats. Part of the 369° Hôtels-Maisons portfolio, the five-star property embodies a refined Provençal art de vivre, offering an intimate escape where Mediterranean elegance, lush gardens, and effortless luxury come together.

This summer, the hotel enters a new chapter with the opening of GAIA Saint-Tropez, bringing one of the UAE’s most successful homegrown hospitality brands to the Côte d’Azur. Set beside the hotel’s iconic pool, the open-air restaurant offers a relaxed daytime dining experience exclusively for hotel guests, before transforming in the evening into a vibrant destination celebrating the flavours of Greece and the wider Mediterranean.

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For GCC travellers, GAIA’s arrival at La Tartane represents more than a restaurant opening; it reflects the growing global influence of UAE-born hospitality concepts.

Created in Dubai by restaurateur Evgeny Kuzin and chef Izu Ani in 2018, GAIA has expanded from its flagship UAE location to international destinations including London, Monte Carlo, Doha, Marbella, and Miami.

The partnership between GAIA and 369° Hôtels-Maisons brings together two brands united by a shared commitment to authentic hospitality, elevated Mediterranean living, and memorable guest experiences. Together, they offer a destination that resonates with discerning GCC travellers seeking exceptional dining, design and lifestyle experiences across Europe.

As GAIA continues its expansion with upcoming openings in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, its arrival at La Tartane Saint-Tropez further reinforces the global reach of hospitality concepts originating from the Middle East.

About La Tartane Saint-Tropez

Located on the Salins road, between the village of Saint-Tropez and the beaches, La Tartane Saint-Tropez is a discreet, sun-drenched hideaway. Designed as a Provençal hamlet, this five-star property also reflects a distinctive 1920s seaside spirit. It is composed of small houses arranged by interior architect Jordane Arrivetz, housing 27 rooms and suites that open onto a Mediterranean garden.

For more information, please contact:

Nimmi Prabhulachandran

E: nimmi.prabhulachandran@dnata.com