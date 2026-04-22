MUSCAT: Customers of BankDhofar can now access a wider range of lifestyle, travel and everyday banking benefits through the bank’s enhanced portfolio of debit cards issued in partnership with Mastercard.

The upgraded Mastercard Debit range – comprising Standard, Platinum and World cards – is designed to combine the convenience of everyday banking with privileges typically associated with premium payment products. The initiative reflects the growing evolution of debit cards from simple payment tools into lifestyle-focused financial solutions that support travel, shopping and global connectivity.

Cardholders benefit from worldwide acceptance, enabling seamless payments at millions of merchants across international markets. Whether making purchases in-store or online, the cards support secure transactions through advanced authentication and fraud protection systems that enhance payment safety.

The cards also feature contactless payment technology, allowing customers to complete purchases quickly and securely with a simple tap. In addition, users can access a vast international ATM network, providing convenient cash withdrawals while travelling abroad.

One of the key attractions of the enhanced debit cards is the suite of travel privileges available, particularly for Platinum and World cardholders. These premium cards provide access to selected airport lounges worldwide, offering travelers the opportunity to relax in comfort before their flights. Under the Mastercard program, eligible customers receive a complimentary lounge visit, with continued access available through minimal quarterly card usage.

The travel benefits complement the broader global reach of the cards, making them particularly suited to customers who travel frequently for business or leisure. The ability to make secure international transactions, withdraw cash globally and access airport lounges adds a layer of convenience and comfort to the travel experience.

Beyond travel, the cards offer a range of lifestyle and dining privileges through exclusive discounts, curated offers and special promotions across a variety of retail and hospitality outlets. These benefits are designed to enhance everyday spending while delivering additional value to customers.

The cards also support safe and seamless e-commerce transactions, enabling users to shop confidently on international digital platforms while benefiting from Mastercard’s global payment infrastructure.

For customers who prefer to manage their spending directly from their bank accounts rather than relying on credit, the enhanced debit cards provide access to premium benefits without the need for a credit facility.

By combining global acceptance, enhanced security, travel privileges and lifestyle rewards, BankDhofar’ s Mastercard Debit cards represent a new generation of banking products aimed at delivering greater convenience and enriched experiences for customers both in Oman and around the world.