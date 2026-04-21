Cairo, Egypt: Upwyde Developments announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Vezeeta, the leading digital healthcare platform in the Middle East and Africa, to operate a fully integrated medical complex within the distinguished “Prk Vie” project, located in the “Golden Square” area in New Cairo. This step represents a pivotal milestone in both the real estate and healthcare sectors, as Vezeeta takes on the exclusive management of an entire building, operating a comprehensive medical facility that integrates digital solutions with high-quality on-ground services.

This partnership embodies Upwyde Developments’ ambitious vision of transforming its developments into smart, fully integrated lifestyle destinations that combine residential, administrative, commercial, and medical units side by side, redefining luxury concepts by providing world-class healthcare solutions steps away from its clients. Through this collaboration, Upwyde Developments reinforces its ability to maximize the investment value of its assets by integrating the healthcare sector as a core pillar and strategic service within its projects, offering surrounding communities a more seamless and comprehensive living and working experience.

In turn, this step grants Vezeeta a significant competitive advantage, representing a qualitative expansion of its infrastructure and the strategic progression toward the operationalization of a fully integrated medical facility in the heart of the “Golden Square.” This enables the company to deliver its innovative healthcare solutions in a direct and interactive manner that aligns with clients’ aspirations, while also empowering healthcare providers through its digital platform to join an exceptional medical destination within the Prk Vie project and practice their profession in a premium work environment equipped with the latest medical standards.

On this occasion, Fadel Samir, Co-CEO of the Commercial Sector at Upwyde Developments, stated: “Our collaboration with a leading platform like Vezeeta reflects the essence of our vision to deliver projects that go beyond the traditional concept of construction to become destinations that provide real and sustainable value.” He added: “We are proud of this collaboration that combines the architectural excellence of the Prk Vie project with Vezeeta’s technological leadership in the healthcare sector, reiterating our commitment to providing the highest standards of luxury and essential services to our clients under one roof.”

For his part, Choucri Asmar, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Vezeeta, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Upwyde Developments on this distinguished launch at Prk Vie, which comes in line with the significant development of Egypt’s medical landscape and the remarkable growth of medical tourism, driven by Egypt’s strategic geographic location and human expertise.” He added: “Our goal is to elevate medical service standards and ensure easy access for clients through seamless digital appointment booking and operations management, providing patients with a refined and efficient healthcare experience. At the same time, Vezeeta offers healthcare providers an exceptional opportunity to practice their services in one of the most prestigious locations in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, within clinics equipped to the highest medical standards.”

This partnership establishes a new phase of integration between technology platforms and real estate developers. It goes beyond merely providing medical spaces to shaping an advanced healing environment that keeps pace with the urban boom in New Cairo. Through this collaboration, Prk Vie transforms into a vital hub that combines modern lifestyle with advanced healthcare, paving the way for a benchmark investment model in developing healthcare destinations within mixed-use projects, and reinforcing both parties’ leadership in driving innovation and growth in the Egyptian market.

Prk Vie is one of Upwyde Developments’ flagship projects in New Cairo, offering a live model of balanced living by seamlessly integrating business environments, retail, fine dining, and modern lifestyle experiences within a single destination. Its spaces have been meticulously designed to blend with natural elements and green landscapes, creating an integrated and attractive environment where practical needs and everyday life details meet in perfect harmony, supported by carefully curated facilities.

Vezeeta is the leading digital healthcare platform in the Middle East and Africa, enabling patients to find doctors and book appointments at clinics and hospitals easily. It also offers teleconsultation services and medication ordering, connecting millions of users with trusted healthcare providers across several countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Vezeeta’s services also extend to healthcare providers themselves, offering them, through its digital platform, distinguished medical destinations such as the Prk Vie project, where they can practice their profession in professional operating environments, supporting the growth of their practices and enriching the healthcare ecosystem in the region.

Nihal ElShorbagy

Senior Communications Executive

+2 01140157323

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