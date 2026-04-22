Cairo, Egypt— Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hendy has opened Valeo AI Development Center in Egypt in the presence of Chief Executive Officer of Valeo Group Christophe Périllat, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) Ahmed Elzaher, and Vice President of Group Technical Centers and Valeo Egypt’s General Manager Tamer Aly.

This launch marks the 20th anniversary of Valeo Egypt, which has firmly established itself as a premier global hub for software development. Valeo Egypt is also the Group’s largest software development center worldwide, accounting for nearly 50% of its total software output and delivering around four million R&D hours annually.

Valeo Group is one of the world’s leading technology companies, specializing in innovative solutions and advanced systems for the automotive and technology sectors. The opening ceremony was attended by Group Research and Development Vice President Christophe Le Ligné, and Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Valeo François Marion, along with senior officials from MCIT and ITIDA.

As the automotive industry undergoes a transformation driven by artificial intelligences, Valeo is reinforcing its position at the forefront of smart mobility by launching a new AI development Center in Cairo. This hub joins a global network of more than 200 AI experts and a dedicated AI research center, supporting Egypt’s position as a leading technology powerhouse and a destination for global software investments.

Starting with 35 engineers and with plans to expand to over 100 specialists in the near future, the Cairo center is focused on two main objectives:

Accelerate global AI integration across all Valeo organization functions to generate a boost in productivity.

Develop high-level tools essential for next-generation smart mobility software.

H.E. Eng. Raafat Hendy, Minister of Communications and Information Technology emphasized the strategic weight of this milestone, noting that it reinforces Valeo’s long-term commitment to Egypt. Hendy hailed the establishment of Valeo’s AI Development Center in Egypt as a landmark in their 20-year journey.

“The AI Development Center crowns Valeo’s presence here, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a global R&D hub and showcasing the country’s engineering excellence and competitiveness in high-value innovation,” Hendy stated. He noted the launch reflects Egypt’s success in fostering a premier environment for ICT investment, driving knowledge transfer and high-quality job creation.

This milestone represents a strategic turning point in Valeo’s engineering evolution. By scaling its AI operations in Cairo, Valeo is empowering local expertise to fast-track the integration of AI into its embedded software as well as its software production, which will in turn significantly increase competence and help deliver competitive products to our customers.

“Over the past two decades, Valeo Egypt has emerged as a powerhouse for high-value engineering and innovation. The launch of our AI Development Center is a pivotal step that aligns perfectly with our global strategy: integrating AI into all engineering activities, specifically software development in Egypt,” expressed Christophe Périllat, Valeo Chief Executive Officer.

“ITIDA continues its efforts to strengthen Egypt’s position as a global hub for digital services. This is being achieved by attracting and developing investments across IT and artificial intelligence, and by supporting the expansion of global delivery centres in Egypt, including companies such as Valeo. This reflects the depth of Egypt’s digital talent pool and the availability of technical expertise with strong innovation capabilities, “; commented Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of ITIDA.

Elzaher added that Valeo’s 20-year presence in Egypt stands as compelling evidence of the country’s high-value talent base and its ability to sustain complex, long-term global operations. It also serves as a strong example of effective collaboration between leading technology companies and the Egyptian government, supporting the continued and sustainable growth of their operations in Egypt.

Since its establishment in 2005, Valeo Egypt has evolved into the largest software R&D center in North Africa and within the Valeo Group. With a talent pool of 3,000 engineers, the site now contributes to roughly 50% of the Group’s global software production. Valeo has deployed coding assist tools to all its Software engineers worldwide, and as of Q1 2026, 35% of all validated software code is produced using AI.

It is worth highlighting that Valeo Egypt’s engineers develop core software that enables next-generation vehicle technologies such as automated parking (Valeo Park4U) for autonomous vehicles, digital cockpits, Powertrain Systems (PTS) for electric vehicles, and smart lighting systems. This development relies on a wide range of advanced technologies, including AI, algorithm development, model-based design, deep learning, data science, and cloud computing.

Valeo Egypt’s team has also demonstrated strong expertise in developing innovative solutions and obtaining patents in advanced technology areas, highlighting the strength of local talent and its global competitiveness.

Valeo is one of the world’s leading technology companies, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. It employs about 100,000 people worldwide and operates in 29 countries through 149 production plants, 59 R&D centers, and 19 distribution platforms. In 2025, the company recorded revenues of approximately 20.9 billion Euros.