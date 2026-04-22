Muscat: Marking a significant milestone in advancing waste management and environmental services in the Sultanate of Oman, ahli islamic has entered into a strategic partnership with Verde Waste Management SPC, a leading provider of integrated waste management solutions, through the provision of long-term and short-term Sharia-compliant financing facilities.

The agreement was formalized by Zainab Al Lawati, DGM – Head of Corporate Islamic Banking at ahli islamic, and Ali Kreik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Verde Waste Management SPC, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

Through this partnership, ahli Islamic and Verde Waste Management SPC will collaborate to support the execution of waste collection, treatment, and operational contracts with various municipalities. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Oman’s environmental infrastructure, advancing sustainable waste management practices, and embedding ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles across operations.

Commenting on the collaboration, Zainab Al Lawati stated: “At ahli islamic, we are proud to partner on initiatives that strengthen Oman’s public services and enhance the quality of life for communities across the nation. This financing reflects our commitment to delivering Sharia-compliant solutions that align with ESG principles, enable critical environmental services, and foster long-term sustainable value. Our partnership with Verde Waste Management SPC reinforces our shared role in contributing to a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient environment across the Sultanate.”

This partnership underscores ahli islamic’s role as a strategic financial partner in enabling projects of national importance, supporting the development of efficient and reliable infrastructure across multiple governorates. It also reflects the bank’s commitment to advancing sustainability, improving public health outcomes, and promoting responsible environmental stewardship.

This strategic collaboration highlights ahli islamic’s continued focus on responsible financing and its role in enabling infrastructure that supports environmental sustainability and long-term national development goals in line with Oman Vision 2040.