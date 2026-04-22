Egypt - Upwyde Developments has signed a strategic agreement with Vezeeta to manage and operate a fully integrated medical building within its “Prk Vie” project in New Cairo’s Golden Square.

Under the agreement, Vezeeta will oversee the operation of the facility, which is designed to combine in-person healthcare services with digital solutions for appointment booking and service management, reflecting a hybrid healthcare delivery model.

According to Upwyde Developments, the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to develop mixed-use projects that integrate residential, commercial, administrative, and medical components within a single destination.

Vezeeta said the project marks a further expansion of its operating model into physical healthcare assets, complementing its core digital platform, which connects patients with healthcare providers and supports telemedicine consultations and online bookings.

Fadel Samir, Co-CEO of the Commercial Sector at Upwyde Developments, noted that the partnership aligns with the company’s approach of embedding essential services within its developments, adding that healthcare offerings enhance the overall functionality and appeal of the project.

Choucri Asmar, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Vezeeta, said the agreement reflects broader momentum in Egypt’s healthcare sector and supports improved access to services through the integration of digital and on-the-ground operations.

The medical building will host a range of clinics and healthcare services operated via Vezeeta’s platform, providing access for both patients and practitioners within the Prk Vie development.

Prk Vie is a mixed-use project by Upwyde Developments located in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, combining residential, office, retail, and lifestyle components.

Vezeeta operates across several markets in the Middle East and Africa, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, offering services such as online appointment booking and teleconsultations.

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