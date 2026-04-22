Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) stated in an update that, starting April 21, 2026, airline partners are gradually resuming operations at Hamad International Airport, in line with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority's recent announcement.

The airlines scheduled to resume services to and from Doha, from the listed start dates:

21 April, 2026 flydubai

22 April, 2026 AirArabia

23 April, 2026 Oman Air, Royal Jordanian, Tarco Aviation, US-Bangla Airlines

26 April, 2026 Middle East Airlines

28 April, 2026 Himalaya Airlines

For bookings and flight schedules, HIA said passengers can contact the airline directly.

HIA noted that flight operations continue in accordance with the relevant authorities and coordination with airline partners, and that "schedules may be adjusted or cancelled due to circumstances beyond our control."

For the latest information on additional airlines being introduced, Hamad International Airport advised to “visit our FAQs.”

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