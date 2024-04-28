Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has recently announced the signing of its partnership with Premo Group (Premo), a leading company in the design and manufacture of innovative solutions for electronic components. This partnership is aimed at cultivating the next generation of engineering leaders, through the offering of international scholarships to two AUBH engineering graduates, annually.

This collaboration brings together two companies from the portfolio of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and is in line with Mumtalakat’s efforts to enhance collaborative opportunities between its companies. This initiative provides a unique and unparalleled opportunity for two outstanding engineering graduates from AUBH to embark on a fully funded, one-year internship at PREMO Group, including facilities in Spain or other international locations. The program is supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), through the Global Ready Talent Program, which accelerates professional development by providing on-the-job training at various prestigious institutions around the world, thus enhancing the skills, knowledge, and competitiveness of the local workforce.

The strategic alliance between AUBH and PREMO Group reflects a shared commitment to nurturing innovation, fostering global perspectives, and bridging the gap between academia and industry. The selected graduates will gain invaluable hands-on experience within PREMO's cutting-edge engineering projects, contributing to real-world solutions in a dynamic and international work environment.

For this year’s internship opportunity, AUBH graduates Adnan Hashim, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, and Akbar Saleh Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering will be provided with a unique chance to apply their academic knowledge in a professional international setting but also exposed them to diverse cultures and global business practices. This exposure aligns with the University's mission to produce well-rounded graduates ready to tackle the challenges of our interconnected world.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Tamkeen CEO commented: “We are happy to support such initiatives that showcase the high competencies of Bahraini talent on a national and international scale. These opportunities not only accelerate the career progression of Bahrainis, but also provide them with the required global exposure, and allow them to benchmark new practices to their field of expertise, thus meeting our mandate to make them the first choice of employment in a vastly changing labor market. “

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to offering our students unparalleled opportunities for growth and development," said Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President. "This partnership with PREMO Group allows us to elevate our education by providing engineering students with a truly global perspective, preparing them for successful careers in the dynamic field of engineering."

Commenting on this partnership with the only U.S.-accredited University in Bahrain, Fernando Gomez, Premo Corporate HR Director said, "We believe in investing in the future of engineering talents globally. This collaboration with AUBH aligns perfectly with our dedication to fostering innovation and preparing them for success on a global scale."

The selection process for the internship positions was rigorous, ensuring that the chosen candidates embodied the values of both organizations and demonstrated the skills needed to thrive in a global engineering environment. The collaboration is set to commence in the 2024 academic year, opening doors for aspiring engineers to embark on a transformative journey of profound professional growth and cultural enrichment.