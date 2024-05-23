Mr. Sadeq Abdulrasool, Chief Business Officer of Qetaat—a newly launched Bahraini B2C and B2B marketplace platform specializing in the development of urban sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain—highlighted that currently, only 5% of construction sector supplies are sold online in the Kingdom.

Mr. Abdulrasool noted that this percentage underscores the significant growth potential for e-commerce in this sector, particularly as an increasing number of contractors and building equipment and materials dealers prefer online shopping for its broader product range and competitive pricing.

During his participation in a panel discussion at the Seamless Middle East 2024 Digital Commerce Conference, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, Mr. Abdulrasool emphasized that e-commerce has extended beyond the retail sector into other crucial areas, including construction. The exporters and suppliers are increasingly eager to establish a digital presence, which has enhanced trade exchange opportunities, and added transparency and credibility to the buying and selling process. Additionally, this digital shift has provided electronic outlets for Bahraini factory products in regional markets.

Mr. Abdulrasool also emphasized the significance of fostering strong global interdependence to drive economic growth and success through a focus on cross-border trade and noted that most companies in Bahrain and the Gulf countries have fully embraced e-commerce, significantly facilitating trade exchange on both regional and international scales.

The Chief Business Officer of Qetaat highlighted several key strategies that support e-commerce, including the development of multilingual platforms, the implementation of unified processes, and the formation of regional partnerships to ensure effective communication and cooperation within the market, and pointed out that Bahrain serves as a successful model for activating innovative digital platforms and applications in this vital sector.

On a related note, Mr. Abdulrasool stressed the commitment of " Qetaat" to leveraging technology to connect companies across borders, simplify communication, and enable regional growth in the construction sector. This approach is expected to create numerous jobs, stimulate competition in promising sectors, and provide opportunities for businessmen and investors to contribute to economic development by injecting their capital into the e-commerce sector.