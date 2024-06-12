Social media
MCIT leads collaborative effort to shape Qatar's e-commerce future

The workshop witnessed broad participation from 35 representatives from 10 ministries and government entities, along with representatives from various fields related to e-commerce

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 12, 2024
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) hosted a workshop titled 'E-Commerce Strategy for Qatar', bringing together several government entities. The workshop aimed to discuss the challenges and opportunities for developing the e-commerce sector and to strengthen joint government efforts in implementing a comprehensive national strategy for e-commerce. This proactive initiative seeks to enhance the digital environment and support Qatar's digital economy, aligning with the ministry's broader strategy to reinforce the digital sector and achieve sustainable development in e-commerce.

Key topics covered in the workshop included providing a supportive regulatory environment to ensure smooth business operations and consumer protection, developing efficient logistical services to expedite online order deliveries, enhancing consumer confidence through improved security standards in online shopping and payment processes, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship to create opportunities for new e-commerce startups. Additionally, the workshop focused on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their digital transformation journey and establishing successful e-commerce platforms.

In this regard, Faraj Jassim Abdullah, Director of the Digital Economy Department at MCIT, said: "E-commerce is a major driver of economic growth and innovation globally, and we are committed to providing an environment that supports its growth and development. This workshop was distinguished by bringing together representatives from various ministries and government entities. We witnessed fruitful interaction and co-operation from all participants, and their valuable insights will be integrated into the design of Qatar's e-commerce roadmap."

Commenting on the importance of the government entities co-operation, he further added: "The co-operation of various government entities is essential to ensure the development of a future strategy for e-commerce in the country. This is undoubtedly a step towards strengthening Qatar's position as a leading regional hub for e-commerce. At MCIT, we are committed to working with all stakeholders to build a prosperous and sustainable digital economy, diversify the Qatari economy, and create new job opportunities in line with the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and Qatar Vision 2030."

The workshop marks the beginning of a series of future initiatives and activities that MCIT and other government entities will undertake to implement the e-commerce roadmap for Qatar. It aims to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading destination for digital investment and e-commerce in the region.

AL-Khalil al-Riyami, Head of Sales and Marketing Section at Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) said: "This co-operation aims to strengthen the digital infrastructure and develop postal services in line with national aspirations for digital transformation. It also emphasizes Q-Post's commitment to supporting government initiatives to facilitate e-commerce and provide innovative services that enhance the user experience, contributing to the growth of the national economy and achieving the national development strategy and Qatar Vision 2030."

The workshop witnessed broad participation from 35 representatives from 10 ministries and government entities, along with representatives from various fields related to e-commerce, including private sector development, project incubation and financing, logistics services, digital payments, skills development, innovation, and ICT sector empowerment.
