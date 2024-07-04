Doha, Qatar: The rapidly enhancing digital solutions and robust e-commerce presence in Qatar ensure that the food market is on an upward positive trajectory of growth, stated an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director at Talabat Qatar said: “Qatar’s fast digital development and strong e-commerce presence create a perfect environment for expanding our services and customer base, and is an ideal market for testing innovative tech solutions.”

According to Statista report, the revenue for the food market is expected to amount to $9.71bn (QR35.44bn) in 2024.

The industry is estimated to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR ) of 5.01 percent in the next five years.

The data indicates that the sector’s largest segment is Fish & Seafood with a market volume of $1.99bn ($7.26bn) in 2024. The report mentions that 5.5 percent of total revenue in the food sector will be generated through online sales in the current year. Earlier in its report, Statista noted that the e-commerce industry including the online food delivery market is expected to experience a stable growth of 12.10 percent per year until 2029, with a projected market volume of $2.6m (QR9.49m).

De Sousa remarked “As the community in Qatar increasingly adopts e-commerce, Talabat is proud to lead this transformation in the online service sector. Our growth has expanded the food tech ecosystem, bringing in a variety of restaurants, cafes, and online grocery options while increasing tech investments in the industry.”

In terms of the total population figures, per-person revenues of $3,546 are generated in 2024. On the other hand, a market volume of $2.4bn (QR8.76bn) is expected to amount by 2029. The Food market also forecast a volume growth of 4 percent in 2025.

In comparison to the worldwide market, China generates the most revenue by $1.6 trillion in 2024.

