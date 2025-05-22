areeba, a global leader in payment infrastructure, has partnered with Foo, a pioneering provider of digital banking and fintech solutions, to introduce a fully integrated - programme for digital services.

This bundled offering enables banks and fintechs to build their own secure and scalable card programs and wallets without the need for complex infrastructure.

This partnership brings together areeba’s modern card issuance platform and Foo’s digital capabilities into a seamless solution, combining secure digital onboarding, e-KYC, and tokenization for Apple Pay and Google Pay. By unifying physical and digital issuance tools, the partnership removes traditional barriers and accelerates go-to-market timelines.

The program is designed for financial institutions looking to launch modern, compliant, and top-of-wallet card products with speed and flexibility.

On the deal, CEO Maher Mikati said: "By integrating our card issuance infrastructure with Foo’s onboarding and tokenization services, we’re giving institutions the tools to launch innovative card programs quickly and securely."

"This partnership reflects our commitment to simplifying how institutions enter and grow within the digital payments space," he stated.

Ghady Rayess, CEO of Foo, said: "As demand grows for digital first issuance, our collaboration with areeba delivers a complete CaaS solution that streamlines complexity and enables institutions to scale efficiently."

"This partnership reflects our shared vision of simplifying how digital financial products are built and delivered without compromising on performance, compliance, or customer experience," noted Rayess.

The partnership reflects areeba and Foo’s shared commitment to building adaptable, secure, and future ready infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of financial institutions in the Middle East & Arab Region, he added.

