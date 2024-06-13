The Industry and Commerce Ministry has launched the second iteration of its eCommerce Champion Overseas programme, aiming to bolster exports via e-commerce and propel businesses towards digital adoption.

The initiative, led by the ministry’s IT directorate in collaboration with Export Bahrain and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance, will see participation from private entities.

The programme seeks to amplify the contribution of e-commerce to exports, with a focus on empowering companies and institutions to navigate the digital landscape.

Industry and Commerce Ministry IT director Maram Al Mahmeed highlighted the programme’s successful first edition, attracting 78 participants representing 43 entities.

“The programme will offer specialised guidance seminars delivered by leading e-commerce and export experts,” Ms Al Mahmeed said, elaborating that the curriculum will cover the journeys of successful e-commerce businesses, tackling challenges and solutions, establishing a thriving online store, and practical experience in e-commerce exports.

The winning participant will be bestowed with the title of “eCommerce Pioneer”.

