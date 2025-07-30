Noatum Maritime, a part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, has announced the official opening of its first office in Shanghai dedicated to its agency and maritime services arm – Noatum Maritime Services.

The new office contributes to the Group’s international expansion strategy and capitalises on Shanghai’s prominence as a major trade and logistics hub, said a statement from AD Ports Group.

Noatum Maritime Services provides comprehensive solutions to charterers, owners, operators and ship managers for all vessel and cargo types, from load to discharge, leveraging expertise gained from operating in more than 814 ports worldwide across 118 countries.

The new office aims to deliver enhanced support to a growing client base, both in China and internationally, adding to an already well-established physical presence in 77 ports within 17 countries, it stated.

Strategically located in the heart of Shanghai, the new facility was officially opened in the presence of senior officials, including Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Under-Secretary of UAE Ministry of Investment; Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group CEO – ADQ; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.

The branch shares premises with Noatum Logistics’ existing commercial office in Shanghai, reflecting the integrated and synergistic service offering that defines AD Ports Group’s business approach.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO - Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: "Establishing a presence in Shanghai for our Noatum Maritime Services team is a significant step forward in our expansion strategy."

"Shanghai is a key node in the global supply chain and our presence here enables us to work more closely with charterers and owners in the region while offering responsive, high quality services to our global clients. As we continue to grow our network, proximity and local knowledge remain key to delivering the operational excellence that our clients expect," he stated.

The launch of Noatum Maritime Services' office in Shanghai follows AD Ports Group’s recent expansion of its global network of offices, with the launch of its first international office in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

This step further demonstrates its commitment to growth and expansion in China and broader ambitions to establish a foothold in Asia’s key maritime hubs.

The move expands the Group’s footprint across Greater China, which is part of its growing global network of over 140 locations.

