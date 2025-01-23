Bahrain - Business owners engaged in virtual sales are being urged to comply with requirements aimed at regulating the e-commerce sector and protecting consumer rights.

The new set of comprehensive rules and regulations comes as part of the Industry and Commerce Ministry’s campaign to ensure that business owners engaged in ‘Retail Sales via Internet activity’ (ISIC code 4791) adhere to all licensing requirements.

The five essential requirements are:

All business owners must accurately enter their e-store link in the “E-store/E-marketplace Address” field on the ministry’s registration system.

The e-store must include an efficient shopping cart that enables customers to add products and complete the purchase process easily.

The e-store must offer secure online payment options to protect customers’ financial data.

All e-stores must provide clear policies for returns, exchanges, usage and data privacy.

E-stores must provide an efficient delivery service for products to customers.

Licencees engaged in online sales are prohibited from using a virtual store to sell any products that require approvals from other government agencies.

The ministry said legal measures will be taken against violators.

For details, contact the ministry either by email at ecommerce@moic.gov.bh, or by calling 17359008 or 17574969.

