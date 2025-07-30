ABU DHABI - The UAE Media Council has announced the launch of the Advertiser Permit for individuals who publish promotional content on social media platforms, whether their content is paid or unpaid.

This initiative is part of an integrated framework aimed at creating a flexible regulatory environment that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of the media industry. It seeks to enhance content quality, increase the sector’s attractiveness for investment, and attract skilled professionals and creative talents in content creation.

The permit also aims to safeguard the rights of both society and content creators by introducing clear mechanisms for regulating advertising activity, thereby reinforcing the principles of transparency and professionalism, and cementing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for advertising content production.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, stated that the launch of the Advertiser Permit marks a pivotal step in evolving the regulatory ecosystem for advertising activities across digital platforms. It reflects the council’s vision of building an integrated media model that aligns with digital advancements and strengthens media governance by establishing clear standards that protect public rights and define responsible, professional relationships between content creators, advertisers, and audiences.

He noted that the permit contributes to building a media environment rooted in transparency and credibility, by outlining clear guidelines for advertising practices that bolster user trust and align with the ongoing shifts in the digital media space.

Al Shehhi emphasised that the UAE has successfully positioned itself as a global platform for content creators, leveraging a flexible legislative framework, advanced infrastructure, and a regulatory environment that fosters innovation and competitiveness - making the country a top destination for creatives and digital professionals from around the world.

Al Shehhi added, “We are committed to supporting the content economy as a vital component of the future economy and a key driver of growth in the digital era. We believe creative talent is the cornerstone of this rapidly growing sector, both locally and globally. That’s why we are focused on updating legislation and launching strategic initiatives that foster an enabling environment for individuals and companies, while strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy in alignment with the UAE’s future vision and ambitions.”

Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council, explained that the Advertiser Permit is a regulatory step designed to empower content creators and improve the quality of advertisements shared across digital platforms.

She added that the permit will come into effect in three months, giving content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations. The permit will be mandatory for all individuals working in the digital advertising space.

Al Suwaidi further noted that the permit will be granted free of charge for the first three years, and that existing valid permits will remain effective until expiry, with renewal applications available thereafter.

She called on companies and institutions to engage only with individuals licenced by the council, in line with professional standards and to ensure the quality of advertising content and protect public interest.

Al Suwaidi also confirmed that Visitor Advertiser Permits will be activated in parallel with the full implementation in three months, with the official list of approved advertising and talent agencies to be announced at a later stage.

Exempt from obtaining the Advertiser Permit is any individual who promotes a product or service of their own or a company they own through their personal account, as well as individuals under the age of 18 who engage in educational, athletic, cultural, or awareness activities, provided that the activity aligns with the age classification prescribed under the relevant legislation.

Pursuant to the decision, the account holder is required not to violate media content standards The permit number must be clearly displayed on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to the permit holder.

The account holder must not allow any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council. Approval must be obtained from the relevant authorities prior to publishing the advertisement, whenever the relevant legislation requires such approval.

The new framework requires visiting content creators to apply for a Visitor Advertiser Permit. The applicant must be registered as a Visitor Advertiser through a licenced advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE and approved by the council. The Visitor Advertiser Permit will be valid for three months, renewable once for an additional three months.