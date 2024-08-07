Bahrain has achieved 89 per cent digital transformation rate with over 4 million transactions completed across all eGovernment channels, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has reported.

Sharing data on substantial progress in digital transformation during the first half of 2024, the iGA chief executive Mohammed Al Qaed attributed these accomplishments to the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Mr Al Qaed also acknowledged the oversight of General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Interior Minister and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT). He noted several positive indicators in the digital transformation journey, including the expansion of eServices to over 700, which has increased digital service provision to 89pc and reduced government costs by 75pc, and transaction times by 68pc.

The total electronic transactions via the National Portal, mobile apps, and other channels reached 4 million, with digital payments exceeding BD374m in the first half of 2024. Mobile app transactions alone rose by 20pc to 691,000, with a 14pc increase in payment transactions amounting to BD32m. Notable app usage included significant increases for the AlTajer and eShabab apps.

In terms of new services, the iGA launched 35 eServices, including QR code-enabled ID card printing and death certificate services. Additionally, the Industry and Commerce Ministry introduced services such as video call consultations and digital business advisories.

The iGA also rolled out 12 national systems, including updates to the Death Registration system and the Building Permit Portal (Benayat). The launch of Sijilat 3.0, enhancements to the National Suggestion and Complaint System (Tawasul), and the implementation of an interactive electronic meeting system for major summits were key achievements.

The authority reviewed approximately 950 IT purchase requests and 100 strategic IT projects, valued at over BD36m and BD34m respectively. It also implemented a data backup project using Microsoft 365 for 44 government entities, supporting over 709 daily backups.

The advanced eKey system, with approximately 768,000 registered users, saw over 14m logins in the first half of the year. Further developments included linking 20 entities to a data lake and launching the Aqari real estate information platform.

Mr Al Qaed emphasized that these advancements reflect iGA’s commitment to Bahrain’s digital transformation and improving service quality across all societal sectors.