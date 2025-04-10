RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce stated that more than 154,000 commercial registrations were issued during the first quarter of 2025, bringing the total number of commercial registrations to more than 1.68 million across all regions of the Kingdom. There has been 48 percent increase in the total number of commercial registrations issued in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.



This was revealed in the quarterly business sector summary bulletin issued by the Ministry of Commerce, and the bulletin includes an analysis of the business sector's performance and developments in the Kingdom.



The bulletin shed light on the improvement in the legislative environment through the implementation of the Commercial Registration Law and Trade Names Law and their executive regulations, which contribute to facilitating businesses and reducing financial burdens on businesses, through the possibility of obtaining a unified commercial registration across the Kingdom.



The bulletin highlighted the growth of promising sectors, with commercial registrations recording an increase in activities related to virtual and augmented reality technologies, cloud computing, film and television production, remote care centers, car services and maintenance, travel agencies, hotels and tourist inns, and many other activities that fall within the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The bulletin also pointed to the growth of commercial registrations related to e-commerce, a key pillar of the national economy. Commercial registrations in e-commerce increased by 6 percent compared to the same quarter last year, with a total of 41,322 commercial registrations.

