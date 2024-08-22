Bahrain Network (BNET), the national broadband service provider of Bahrain, has launched BNET E-Sourcing, a digital platform designed to manage supply chain and supplier relations.

The platform was developed in partnership with SAP, a global leader in e-commerce, procurement and supply chain management solutions, and SEIDOR, an IT services and consulting company, alongside the efforts of a dedicated team from BNET's Procurement and Logistics Department.

The BNET E-Sourcing platform utilises advanced features to incorporate supplier selection features, facilitate negotiation, tendering and contract management processes.

Procurement efficiency

The platform aligns with BNET's ongoing commitment to enhancing procurement efficiency and driving operational excellence to enhance collaborative opportunities between partners and suppliers. Training sessions were conducted with BNET’s Procurement and Logistics Department to streamline the launch of the platform and ensure a smooth transition. As part of the adoption phase, further training sessions with all relevant stakeholders will be arranged. Additionally, video guides and step-by-step guidelines are available to ensure a smooth transition and full understanding of the platform's functionalities.

Laalea Rostom, Director of Procurement and Logistics at BNET, said: "The platform has made our vision of strengthening relations between all stakeholders a reality. Driven by our innovation and collaborative spirit, the platform is set to play a crucial role in delivering a seamless customer experience. We would also like to extend our gratitude to our partners for developing this platform, and for their expertise and support in making this launch a success."

Tariq Laham, Head of Enterprise Business at SEIDOR, commented: "This will create a positive impact and digital revolution in the procurement and logistics space. We will continuously develop this platform to meet the digital aspirations of today's business markets."

Sauquib Ahmed, Managing Director of SAP in Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan, said: "We look forward to contributing to unlocking BNET’s full potential, in addition to supporting the achievement of their visions and aspirations. We have both laid the foundation for an exceptional digital platform, establishing opportunities for seamless and streamlined automation, and more efficient and reliable operations."

